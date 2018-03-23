Obuor, MzVee Join Atiwa Forest Protest Against Mining - Video

Related Stories Musicians Obuor and MzVee have aligned with the concerns of some citizens of Atiwa who are pleading with government not to allow the mining of bauxite in the Atiwa forest.



The concerned residents of Atiwa in the East Akim Municipality in the Eastern Region, who begun a 95-km walk from the Atiwa Forest Range to the Flagstaff House to put pressure on the government to rescind its decision to use the country’s largest forest reserve for bauxite mining have arrived in Accra on Thursday.



Carrying placards, they arrived in Accra after six days of walk which, began last Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Sagyimase, a community located at the foot of the Atiwa Forest Range.



Some of the placards they carried read: ‘Water is the most precious element in the world', 'Rich or poor, everyone needs water'; 'Save Atiwa Forest now'; 'Save water it doesn't grow on trees'; 'Save water bodies Mr President'; 'When you save water, it saves you’, ‘No Atiwa Forest, no Ayensu’ and ‘EPA, protect our water bodies’.



In an interview with Graphic Online at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Bice Osei Kuffour, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) said it would be ideal to use the Atiwa Forest as a national park which would be more sustainable than allowing miners to enter it.



According to Obour he has also composed a song to educate the public on the dangers illegal mining.



MzVee {Vera Hamenoo] on her part said destroying natural resources will go a long way to affect humans.



She said without natural resources, "we do not exist so we should preserve the Atiwa forest so it lives and breed because we depend on it.



