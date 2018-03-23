Ebony Tribute Concert Today

Related Stories Ruff Town Entertainment, in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Kasapreko Company Limited, will today, Friday, 23 March 2018 organise a tribute musical concert for the late Ebony Reigns.



Many artistes are billed to perform at the event at the Trade Fair centre in Accra.



The final funeral rites and burial service for the late Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, will be held on March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



Bullet, the manager of late singer earlier this week expressed disappointment that some artistes wanted to be paid to perform at the tribute concert. He however failed to name any artiste.



Ebony died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road while returning to Accra from Sunyani.



Her childhood friend and Personal Assistant, Franky Kuri and one Air Force official, Francis Atsu Vondee, who posed as a bodyguard also died in the car crash.