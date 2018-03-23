Stonebwoy Not Well Known In The UK – Jon Benjamin

Related Stories Singer Stephanie Benson‘s claim that Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is a household name in the UK is untrue, says Jon Benjamin, former British Ambassdor to Ghana.



Benjamin made the statement on Twitter in response to an interview Benson granted on e.tvGhana’s Late Night Celebrity Show.



“Stonebwoy is big in the UK, everybody knows about him there but the others are not so known there. I went for my radio tour just before I came with the song ‘One More’, and a couple of my songs ‘Goodbye and ‘Good Feeling’ and everybody was asking me do you know Stonebwoy and said yes!,” stated Benson recently.



“I mean he and Mr Eazi are pretty much the only two acts they know in my ‘circle’ and not the Ghanaian circle because they know a lot of other acts obviously, but over there it was just Stonebwoy and I was thinking wow and actually M.anifest also. I did not mention Fuse ODG because obviously he is a worldwide brand.”



