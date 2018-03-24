Zylofon Media Boss Donates GHC50,000 To Late Ebony’s Family - Video

Related Stories Nana Appiah Mensah’s company, Zylofon Media has donated a whopping sum of Ghc50,000 to the family of the late Ebony Reigns.



The amount was presented in cash to the father of Ebony at his Dansoman residence.



Headed by the company’s head of communications, Samuel Atuobi Baah and a 5 member delegation from Zylofon made the donation to the family of Ebony Reigns to help them in preparation of her funeral. They had promised to support the family and have therefore honored their word.



A report on zionfelix.net confirming the news also says they gave the family a Xylophone as well when they met her father, mother sister and other family members.



The late Ebony’s father was extremely grateful for the donation and expressed his gratitude to Zylofon.



“It is our prayer that their work would continue to be successful and we want Nana Appiah Mensah to know that, we are extremely grateful for his kind gesture,” late Ebony’s father said.



Late Ebony Reigns died in a gory car accident with 2 others, Franki Kuri and Atsu Vondee.



She would be buried today, March 24th and the final funeral rites for her will be held at the forecourt of the state house.

Video-















Source: Ghbase.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.