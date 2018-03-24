PLAYBACK: Ebony Reigns' Tribute Concert

Related Stories The Ebony tribute musical concert is currently underway at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre.



The concert is an initiative of Ruff Town Entertainment, in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Kasapreko Company Limited.



Edem, Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy and many other artistes are billed to perform at the event.



The tribute concert is to pave the way for the final funeral rites and burial service for the late Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, on March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



Ebony died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road while returning to Accra from Sunyani.



Her childhood friend and Personal Assistant, Franky Kuri and one Air Force official, Francis Atsu Vondee, who posed as a bodyguard also died in the car crash.



Born 16 February 1997 Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng aka Ebony, Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist who is widely known for her hits ‘Sponsor’ and ‘Kupe’, was exposed to the music industry by Bullet her manager.



She proved herself worthy to be maintained in the industry after her first song "Dancefloor", in December 2015 became a hit and was nominated for the unsung category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.











