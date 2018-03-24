Ebony's Lookalike At The Funeral Grounds

Ebony’s funeral was a sad affair which occurred earlier today, first at the forecourt of the State House in Accra then later her burial at the Osu Cemetery.



Many people turned up to say farewell to the late singer including a lady who looked much like her and who drew significant attention.

The lady, who has Ebony’s hairstyle and bears a striking resemblance to her, was mobbed as they said Ebony had returned.



However it wasn’t Ebony but simply a lady who looked a lot like her.



Check out photos of her lookalike below…

Another Ebony look alike - VIDEO







Another Ebony lookalike spotted

A post shared by Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:09am PDT









