Bukom Banku Sheds Tears For Ebony

Related Stories A video in which popular Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku was captured mourning the late Ebony Reigns has gone viral on social media.



Bukom Banku decided to pay his ‘tribute’ to the late musician in a 1 minute 50 seconds video where he was seen ‘weeping uncontrollably’ in a hilarious manner.



“Eeiii eeii awurade nyankopon Ebony aden aden? You leave me necessary. Oh Ghana! My beautiful wife where are you? You leave me necessary and civilian. Who go watch my child for me? Call her for me ooo hihihihi. Mewu ooo mewu ooo,” he’s heard saying in the video.



Source: Ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.