John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama Donate GHC30,000 To Ebony’s Family

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama donated an amount of GHC 30,000 to the family of late Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns.



During the funeral ceremony at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, Ibrahim Mahama was present to extend his condolences to the family.



It was later announced that he had donated GH? 20,000.00 to the family.



The former President, John Mahama also donated an amount of GH? 10,000 to the family as well.



The final funeral rites of dancehall diva, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in showbiz as Ebony Reigns is currently ongoing at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



The burial ceremony follows the Tribute Concert held at the International Trade Fair Center in honour of the artiste.



The ceremony is expected to attract high profile personalities, colleague musicians and the creative arts industry players.



Already, many sympathizers are trooping in to the funeral grounds to mourn and pay their last respects to the “Sponsor” hit maker.



Ebony Reigns died in a gory road crash on February 8, 2018 together with her childhood friend Franky Kuri and an Air Force official, Francis Atsu Vondee on the Sunyani who posed as a bodyguard also died in the car crash.