I Spent More On Ebony's Funeral Than Anybody – Lawrence Tetteh

Addressing mourners at the funeral service on Saturday, March 24 at the forecourt of the State House, he said he bought the casket and also paid the “Kupe” hitmaker’s morgue bills.



Preaching at the ceremony about the need for unity among Ghanaians of all walks of life, Dr Tetteh said he dipped his hands deep into his pocket because of the love he had for the 21-year-old award-winning musician.



Read als: Lawrence Tetteh\'s tribute to Ebony Reigns



He said: “I have spent a lot of money, I’m hearing a lot of monies people say they have spent as sponsors, and I have spent more than them and they are people who are being acknowledged. I bought the casket there, I paid for it, I paid for keeping of the body at the mortuary, I paid for the hearse.



“We’ve come to that place where we realised that you have to invest in this thing to make it good. All that I told the parents is that: choose the casket you want and I’d pay for it and I paid for it. It is not because I didn’t know what to do with money but I see this programme [funeral] as an opportunity to let you know that we love you, Ebony we love you, Jesus loves you, he loves you just as you are and what you need to do is to return that love…”



Dr Tetteh admonished Ghanaians to be united and stop the hatred because it is retarding the nation’s development.



“Today lawyers are destroying lawyers, pastors are destroying pastors, politicians are destroying politicians, as a matter of fact everybody is destroying somebody and it is not good. So, stop it, it’s not right, it’s not fair, it’s not acceptable. As we sit here today, brothers are not talking to brothers, friends are not talking to friends, even some of the musicians they become so competitive that they are destroying themselves,” he stated.





