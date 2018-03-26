Jon Benjamin Reveals The Biggest Musician In Ghana

Related Stories Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin has described Ghanaian Afropop singer Wiyaala as the biggest music talent in Ghana.



His statement comes on the back of a request by a Twitter user to settle the beef between dance hall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.



“Sir..so shatta and Stonebwoy beef can’t you pls help settle this.cos they are all under one umbrella..xylofon…(SIC),” Maestro Veron tweeted at the former diplomat.



In his response, Jon stated that he would only settle the beef between the two dance hall giants by declaring Wiyaala as the biggest artiste in Ghana.



“Ghana is more than big enough to accommodate both Shatta and Stonebwoy. I can settle the beef between them by stating categorically that Ghana’s biggest musical talent is …..Wiyaala That’s all settled then. You dey barb? (SIC),” he replied.



Not long ago Jon Benjamin came out to refuted claim by musician Stephanie Benson that Stonebwoy was a household name in the United Kingdom.



“No, he isn’t. Household name in the UK”? I can’t think of a single friend or relative of mine in London who has ever mentioned or even heard of Stonebwoy, sorry”.



