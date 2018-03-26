Celebrities Rep. At Kofi Adjorlor's 63rd Birthday Party - Photos

Related Stories Actor Kofi Adjorlolo marked his 63rd birthday on Friday by celebrating with colleagues in the industry.



A party was held in his honour at the Tambec Food Court in East Legon with a host of stars including Nana Ama McBrown, Kalybos, Prince David-Osei and Kalsoume Senare in attendance.



Kofi Adjorlolo celebrates birthday Kofi Adjorlolo’s 21-year-old girlfriend, Nikita Stephens, was also by his side all through the night as he celebrated his birthday.



