Actress Martha Ankomah Slays On Palm Sunday

Related Stories You will never be good enough everybody but u will always remain special in the eyes of Jesus. Today is Palm Sunday and know that he came for u, and no matter what happens he will never ever give up on u. His love is so strong that nothing can separate us from his love ❤️. Once again happy Palm Sunday n enjoy ur day to the fullest 😘#photos — with Grace Lumpkin, Magaji John Ibrahim, John Owusu and Mohammad Shabihuz.









Source: Martha Ankomah/facebook Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.