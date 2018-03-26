VIDEO: “A Musician Wants To Kill Stonebwoy” – Prophet Reveals To Stonebwoy’s wife

Related Stories Founder and General Overseer of the True Word Fire Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has revealed to the wife of Dancehall star, Stonebwoy that there is a plot to kill the Ghanaian Dancehall artist by Easter 2019.



He added that at the center of the plot is another popular musician in Ghana who has connived with Illuminati occultic powers.



According to the prophet, already there have been 3 attempts to take the life of the artist but the prayers of his (Stonebwoy) late mother was powerful and it protected him against all evil intentions towards him.



He made the shocking revelation in the presence of Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla who was attending an all-night prayer service at Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s church.



Watch the prophecy in the video below:



