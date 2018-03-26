Sammi Awuku Mourns Ebony

Sammi Awuku Related Stories The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NPP National Organizer hopeful, Sammi Awuku, has joined thousands of Ghanaians and sympathizers to mourn the death of Late Ebony Reigns at the States House last Saturday.



According to Sammi Awuku, he is saddened by the death of the dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns.



On his Facebook wall he wrote; “R.I.P the 90s Bad gal and the Big Platform Favorite.



Ebony Da Yie on behalf of the NPP Youth Wing...Sad day!”



