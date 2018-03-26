Lydia Forson Writes: Why Can't We Criticise This Gov't As Vehemently As We Did The NDC?

Related Stories Actress Lydia Forson has, as is characteristic of her, written an article to question why it appears the same people who “vehemently criticized” the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government are suddenly silent with a new government, New Patriotic Party in power.



Uncharacteristic of her, however, she made the article short.



She wondered why people, who only two years ago were willing to hold long debates on issues and march on the streets and to the airwaves are today finding comfort in silence and giving excuses when issues need their inputs.



The actress, known for her adroit writing skills and free-mindedness has in the past written similar articles and generated discussions among her thousands of followers on social media and their circles.



According to her, “those people” now pretend to disagree with government on the issues- only briefly- and then find “over-intellectualized answers coated with condescension” to those they think are not smart enough to get it.



It is unclear what specifically might have prompted the award-winning actress to write her piece.



“If we can’t criticize this government as vehemently as we did the NDC then there’s a big problem. But this is what happens to a people that are more loyal to their party than the country.” She wrote.



She signed off as member of an unregistered or perhaps yet to be founded Permanent Opposition Party (POP).







