Video: I am Not Bleaching – Actor Ajos

Comic actor, Kingsley Kwasi Kyeremanteng, also known as Ajos has debunked allegations that he is bleaching.
The 64-year-old 'Akan drama' star attributed his complexion to genes inherited from his mother.
“I am a red and a fair person, how can I bleach. My mother is very fair and I think I took my mother’s colour [sic],” he said. According to Ajos, he is aware of the adverse effects of bleaching and wonders why anyone would link him to it.
“Those claiming I have bleached my skin should bring their evidence because it’s not true. I’m strongly against bleaching and I always discourage my people from the act because it could destroy their skin,” he told Joy News.
Ajos is a popular Akan drama character who played in the 'Obra drama' series in the early 1990s and was known for his excessive wearing of chains and rings.
Watch the video below:
<iframe width="470" height="420" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YqPJCaQrxGA" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>