Video: I am Not Bleaching – Actor Ajos

Related Stories Comic actor, Kingsley Kwasi Kyeremanteng, also known as Ajos has debunked allegations that he is bleaching.



The 64-year-old 'Akan drama' star attributed his complexion to genes inherited from his mother.



“I am a red and a fair person, how can I bleach. My mother is very fair and I think I took my mother’s colour [sic],” he said. According to Ajos, he is aware of the adverse effects of bleaching and wonders why anyone would link him to it.



“Those claiming I have bleached my skin should bring their evidence because it’s not true. I’m strongly against bleaching and I always discourage my people from the act because it could destroy their skin,” he told Joy News.



Ajos is a popular Akan drama character who played in the 'Obra drama' series in the early 1990s and was known for his excessive wearing of chains and rings.



Watch the video below:





<iframe width="470" height="420" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YqPJCaQrxGA" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe> Source: Joy News Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.