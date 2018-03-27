I Know Nothing About Ebony's ‘Black Coffin’ - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Related Stories Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has been in the news lately for comments he passed during his sermon at Ebony’s funeral service last Saturday.



The renowned preacher has said he paid for the casket of the late musician, paid for the hearse and took care of mortuary bills.



However, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has been criticised for making his act of generosity public and the black colour of the coffin with symbols depicting the signs of ‘illuminati’ embossed on it, has also been questioned.



But reacting to the criticisms in a conversation with Maame Yeboah Asiedu on Adom TV’s Gangaa Chat Room, the founder and leader of UK-based Worldwide Miracle Outreach said the black coffin was the choice of the late singer’s father.



He explained that even though he was not happy with Ebony’s dad’s preference because he had never seen a black coffin in his life, there was little he could do to stop Mr. Opoku-Kwarteng from choosing that.



According to him, Mr. Opoku-Kwarteng decided to ignore the casket which was initially chosen and went for the black coffin because it appeared beautiful to him.



Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, Ebony Reign died in a gory road accident with two others on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway while returning to Accra after visiting her mother on February 8, 2018.





