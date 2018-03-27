Mercy Johnson For ‘Once Upon A Family’ Premiere

Related Stories All roads will lead to the National Theatre in Accra on Easter Monday, April 2, as Eunice Asiedu Productions premieres its latest movie, Once Upon A Family.



There will be two screening sessions; the first starting at 5:00 pm and the second from 8:00 pm. Directed by Pascal Armando, Once Upon A Family delves into the family system, treating some pertinent issues with a message that every family has a secret.



The comedy features some of Ghana and Nigeria’s finest actors, including Mercy Johnson Okojie, Kofi Adjorlolo, Prince David Osei, Halimah Abubakar, Paulina Oduro, Richmond Amoakoh, Fella Makafui, Selly Galley Fiawoo, Belinda Dzattah and Jeffery Nortey.



The rest are Kisa Gbekle, Eunice Asiedu, Matilda Owusu and a host of others.



NEWS-ONE has gathered that the production team is working behind the scenes to bring Mercy Johnson, an ace Nigerian actress, to Ghana for the premiering.



“My mouth is not a bakery. I won’t sugarcoat anything, if you ask my opinion on an issue. Just expect the truth, not what you want to hear…every family has secrets. This is a movie to watch …so, Ghana hook up with your girl at the cinema on Easter Monday,” Mercy asserted on her Instagram.



Producer Eunice Asiedu has described the production as “very challenging.”



According to her, “Filming has always been my passion as I used to act years ago. I finally decided to try producing in Ghana. It was a challenging experience, I must say, and not an easy task to handle.”







