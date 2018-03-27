I Can’t Tell If Ebony’s Dad Is An Occult – Lawrence Tetteh

Related Stories The founder and leader of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Canon Lawrence Tetteh, has said that he doesn’t know if the father of late Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng is an occult or not.



It has been widely rumoured that the father of the late Dancehall act is an occult with many assigning various reasons to their claims.



Some self-styled men of God has even claimed that the Dancehall act who died in an accident some days to her 21st birthday was used as a sacrifice by Illuminati, a secret group, which her father is a member of.



These people used various signs and symbols to explain their claims.



Adomonline.com cannot also independently verify the claims of these self-styled man of God and seers.



Reacting to this on Adom TV, the renowned man of God who played a major role in the burial and funeral of the late Dancehall act, said he does not know if the father of the once celebrated musician is a member of any secret society.



“I cannot tell if Ebony’s father is an occult or not…I don’t know…,” he said in reaction to a question of why Ebony was buried in a black coffin.



According to the celebrated man of God who had claimed at the funeral that he bought the coffin, Ebony was not buried in the coffin he paid for.



“It was not the coffin that I bought that was used to bury Ebony, no. His father approached me at the funeral grounds and explained to me that the coffin was changed…,” the revered man of God said.



He thus argued that he was in no position to explain whatever symbol that was on the black coffin.