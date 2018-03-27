Zylofon Media Boss Acquires Two New Massive Buildings In East Legon

Zylofon Media CEO Nana Appiah Mensah has acquired two massive new buildings in East Legon for new business ventures he’s engaging in.



The Zylofon/Menzgold head has more tricks up his sleeve regarding the businesses he wants to handle and the two buildings are to serve as offices.



The two buildings would house his football club, Star Madrid FC and Brew Energy.



Appiah Mensah has already blown Ghanaians away with his display of wealth, his personal properties as well as his businesses and it seems he’s far from done.



Check out video of his two new acquisitions below…

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg0k4QVjEMU/" data-instgrm-version="8" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg0k4QVjEMU/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Zylofon Media boss, Nana Appiah Mensah @mn_appiah gets two new buildings at East Legon and it’s not for the entertainment company but his two other businesses - Brew Energy and Star Madrid Football Club</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/zionfelixdotcom/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Zionfelix.com</a> (@zionfelixdotcom) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-03-27T09:26:24+00:00">Mar 27, 2018 at 2:26am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>