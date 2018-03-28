Fashion PHOTO! Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah a.k.a. General Mosquito will never stop putting on oversized clothes even when he is being mocked for his fashion style.



General Mosquito has been spotted again at a funeral with an extremely oversized cloth bigger enough to fit the world’s biggest man.



In 2017, General Mosquito was spotted in a female winter suit in Germany and was again spotted with an oversized shoe in London which was also big enough to fit “Great Khali” of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).



The photo which was posted on social media has received funny reactions from some Ghanaians–some even asked if he looks into the mirror before going out.



From all indications, Asiedu Nketiah’s brand is to wear extra large clothes and shoes, in fact, everything he wears is bigger than his body.





