Philipa Baafi’s ‘How Well Are You’ Campaign Hits Kasoa On Good Friday

Related Stories What a way to celebrate the death of Jesus Christ, Easter. Residents in and around Awutu Senya East (Kasoa) in the Central Region are set to benefit from the sustained and well patronized “How Well Are You” campaign train by the ace Ghanaian gospel musician, Philipa Baafi.



Even though there would be church activities due to the Easter festivities, Philipa and her team are bent on making sure the health of the residents in these environs are catered for.



This will be the first time the musician cum Occupational Therapist and her medical team is taking the free medical screening and health talk to the Central Region after successful ones in Greater Accra and Western Regions.



The Special Guest of Honours will be the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Board (FZB), Michael Okyere Baafi, and the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson who is also the Minister for Special Initiative Development.



‘How Well Are You’ free health screening campaign which has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Health will be supported by the Ghana Free Zones Board and Anadwo Ye De Mosquito Coil and Spray.



The event which is expected to commence at 12noon on Friday will be held under the newly constructed Kasoa Interchange where the massive business activities takes place.



When asked why the Good Friday, the Chief Executive Officer for the Philipa Baafi Foundation, Kwame Karikari, said even though Christians are celebrating the death of Christ, there is the need for people to also take their health needs seriously.



Background



The ‘How Well Are You campaign’ is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Philipa Baafi Foundation.



This Campaign seeks to educate Ghanaians especially mothers, on the need to embark on routine health checks and not to do so when is often late. The average Ghanaian does not make time to go for health checkup.



The campaign train stops at various markets and communities across the country to screen, counsel and if possible treat the patrons who are also given medicines free of charge.



Patrons are screened for the following:



Blood Pressure (Hypertension)

Body Mass Index; BMI (Obesity)

Sugar/Glucose Level (Diabetes)

Rapid Malaria Tests (Malaria)

Physiotherapy (Body & Joint Pain)



Already, the team has visited West Hills Mall, Mallam Market and Dome Market all in Accra and 14 towns in the Western Region, namely, Takoradi, Sekondi, Kwesimintsim, Abura, Agona Nkwanta and Aiyinase. The rest are Esiama, Half Assini, Tikobo No. 1, Tikobo No. 2, Sowodadzem, Beyin, Jaway Wharf and Elubo.





