I Would Have Loved To Kiss Adjetey Annan If I Were Not Married - Nana Ama McBrown

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown, in which she names her “second” husband, male crush, and others. Nana Ama is captured in a question-and-answer session in which she was asked questions such as who she would love to kiss, marry, or date.

Nana Ama answered by saying if she were not already married, she would have loved to be with Adjetey Annan, specifically kiss him. She added that kissing someone like John Dumelo, and Nkansah Lilwin would not be advisable for her. “If I were not married, I probably would kiss Adjetey; As for John Dumelo, he would only chew my mouth; LiL win too you know him already..so yes, Adjetey,” Nana Ama revealed.

When asked who her male celebrity crush is, Nana Ama McBrown answered “Sarkodie”. Asked what her favourite is between Snapchat and Instagram, Nana Ama McBrown responded with sheer excitement “Instagram”. She has been in the news recently asking God to forgive counsellor Lutterodt for speaking evil against her marriage.