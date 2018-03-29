Juliet Ibrahim Warned To Stay Away From Dangote's In-Law

file Related Stories Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim may have had good intentions when she wished the daughter of billionaire Aliko Dangote Fatima and her new husband Jamil Abubakar a happy married life, but a social media user has warned her to stay away from Jamil because they dated before.



Juliet had posted a photo of Jamil and Fatima on her page wishing them happy married life, but she had gotten a backlash instead to not set eyes on Jamil again since he is taken.



That may be likely impossible yet as she is happy with her relationship to rapper Iceberg Slim.



See the post below









Source: stargist.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.