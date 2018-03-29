Lord Kenya Hosts ‘Ghana Youth for Christ’ Easter Crusade

Related Stories Evangelist Lord Kenya is holding a four-day Easter programme to help win souls for Christ while at the same time helping Christians, particularly the youth, to deepen the spiritual life.



The event which began Wednesday, at the Face of Grace Covenant Temple in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region is dubbed “Pass Over: Ghana Youth for Christ 2018”.



The former rap heavyweight champion has been winning souls for Christ since he was ‘arrested’ by the Holy Spirit seven years ago.



Kenya says the Easter season is an opportunity to whip up the spiritual upbringing of the Ghanaian youth, especially for those who maybe on the wrong path to have a change of mind and heart.



“Jesus is alive and we have a responsibility to keep the body of Christ alive,” he said.



For him, Easter is the acronym of ‘Every Alternative Savior Takes Early Retirement’. It is a season to remember to stick to the one whose blood the devil fears, he said.



Giving is the essence of Easter and as part of the Ghana Youth for Christ event, Evangelist Lord Kenya presented food items, clothing and toiletries to the Cherubs Orphanage Home at Santasi Apre near Kumasi.



The rapper-turned-pastor said while the gospel of Christ is preached for all to go to the saviour, it is important that society reaches out to the needy as a holistic ministry.



He also anyone who may be afflicted with socio-economic problems can turn to the cross for solace.



“The cross represents north, south, east and west and that is the essence of the Good News that Christ shed his blood for all, no matter your location. When you cast your burdens on Him, surely goodness and mercy shall be yours. Leave all problems with Christ and as he resurrected, he carry our burdens away,” he said.



Lord Kenya’s four-day Easter event is on the theme “Be Near Me”, taken from Genesis 45:10. It will hold from Wednesday March 28 to Sunday April 1, 2018 at the Face of Grace Covenant Temple, near Ahodwo Melcom.



Speakers for the programme include Evangelist Arnold Kojo Asante and a host other men of God.



The climax on Easter Sunday will offer a platform for young people to display their gifts in church with activities like singing, dance and chorography.