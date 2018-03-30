 
 

Kennedy Agyapong And Son Lock Horns In Cooking Competition (VIDEO)
 
30-Mar-2018  
The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong on Sunday took on his son, Ken Nana Takyi Agyapong in a cooking competition on actress Yvonne Okoro’s cooking show, ‘Dining with cooks and Braggarts’.
 
 
 
