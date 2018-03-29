Stonebwoy’s Manager Set To Marry Becca?

file Related Stories After a decade of successful musical career with its accompanying failed relationships, Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, who’s known in showbiz as Becca is set to marry.



Becca early this year in an interview with TV3 posited that she will marry in no time although she failed to disclose the identity of the man. After the long wait, everything is over as it has become known that the man in mind then was nobody but Blakkcedi who doubles as Stonebwoy’s manager.



Blakkcedi revealed this long hidden secret when he shared a picture of him and Becca on his Instagram page with the caption; “Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With My Beautiful @beccafrica”



Checkout Blakkcedi’s post below….























Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With My Beautiful @beccafrica 💕😀🤣









A post shared by The Indomitable #RoadGod 🦁 🌍 (@blakkcedi) on Mar 29, 2018 at 3:31am PDT















Source: Ghbase.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.