Prophet Cosmos has advised Stonebwoy to return anything he has in his possession that belongs to Zylofon Media else his life is not safe.

As a reminder, prophet Cosmos Walker Affran happens to be the same man of God who prophesied that Shatta Wale is next to die after Ebony that resulted in a lot of controversies.

According to the man of God, Ghanaians should pray for Stonebwoy or he will die from his arrangement with Zylofon Media:“Ghana should pray for the singer Stonebwoy against “death.

“Someone should tell Stonebwoy that “he should return anything that belongs to Zylofon media to them before it has become too late for him, life is better than Gold. “Thou saith the Lord” prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran,” he stated in a series of Facebook posts.

But Stonebwoy reacting to the infamous proclamation by the man of God said that real men of God don’t relay prophecies via social media specifically Facebook.