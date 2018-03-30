Police To Arrest Indecently Dressed Persons at Kwahu During Easter

Related Stories The Kwahumanhene Dasebre Akuamoah Kwasi Agyapong has disclosed that the police, following discussions, have been instructed to arrest persons who dress indecently during the Kwahu Easter celebrations.



He said the chiefs have resolved not to tolerate any indecency during the celebrations and anyone who flouts the directive will be severely dealt with.



“This problem has been with us for some time now and even before my time, nananom have been working to make sure it becomes a thing of the past. So we are working closely with the police command and they are going to be checking indecent dressing, aside the normal robberies that may happen.



“We have told them to go round and check for indecent exposure which I believe is unlawful. They are also to make sure that whoever they get is dealt with as the law states,” the Kwahumanhene told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba in an interview.



Kwahu is a hotbed of activities during the Easter festivities. Over the years, musical activities, jams, and the most popular paragliding events take place in the town known to be home to some of Ghana's wealthiest.



However, for a while, the festivities in the area have suffered negative publicity as a result of immoral acts undertaken by partakers of the event. This has prompted chiefs and leaders of the community to put in place measures to curb its occurrence.



The Kwahumanhene warned the holidaymakers to watch their lifestyle during the period and not do anything that tarnishes the image of the area.



He said the Easter period is one for reflection and also time meant to be spent with family, therefore, anything that damns it will not be permitted.



Dasebre also added that this year’s festivities will be unique because citizens of Kwahu living abroad are expected home to celebrate with their families.



He said series of activities including a marathon, durbar of chiefs and people of Kwahu among other activities would be organised to add value to the celebration.



“We want to show to the word the other tourist attractions we have – which are the waterfalls and numerous caves that we have,” he added.





