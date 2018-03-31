Yvonne Nelson And Friends Display Akwaaba Dance Moves

Related Stories Off the screens, this is one of the reasons why amiable actress, supermodel and activist Yvonne Nelson remains one of Ghana’s favourite personalities.



The beautiful actress together with her friends' actress Belinda Sefakor Dzattah and Regina Van-Helvert all got into formation’, showed off the new Akwaaba dance, and later broke into a session of free style dancing amid laughter.



Yvonne Nelson, although struggled to catch up with her friends during the routine, has proved how good she is with having fun and letting off some steam.



The new mother danced to Guilty Beatz’s hit single Akwaaba featuring Mr Eazi, Pappy KoJo and Patapaa.



The video is believed to have been recorded at the actresses’ residence.



Yvonne Nelson who recently welcomed her baby girl Ryn Roberts, received a lot of criticism for having a child out of wedlock.



Many felt she had done the ‘abominable’, and was lambasted for her decision to have a baby with a man (Jamie Roberts) who was allegedly married at the time.



Yvonne who likes to keep her private life to herself and her loved ones stayed silent during the fuss about her pregnancy, an action she was commended for despite the criticisms.



In all she came out strong and has been living her life to the fullest.





