Only 'Ignorant' People Will Say Movie Industry Is Dead - Bill Asamoah

In mincing no words, the popular Ghanaian actor said, those making such claims are exhibiting their ignorance. He told GH Entertainment show host on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that, the movie industry has never died or collapsed, can never collapse or die and the person saying that is exhibiting his ignorance. The industry is not dead and will never die,’’ he stressed.



He was however quick to add that the industry is facing challenges that should be resolved.



According to him, there is currently no law backing the industry and until we get a legislative instrument aside the Act which was passed into law under former President John Dramani Mahama, we will still have the challenges.



The Act which was passed under the NDC government, will provide the legal framework for the production, regulation, nurturing and development of the local film industry.



It will also regulate the distribution, exhibition and marketing of films and other related matters.



The sale of GAMA Film Limited he also bemoaned has affected the industry and further lambasted the sale noting that, those who sold the state entity lacked understanding and the vision of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who established it.



The GFC was a multi-facet film and video production company, well endowed with experienced human resources, technical competence and state-of-the art equipment.



Gama Films was producing TV commercials, corporate documentaries, reality shows and feature films. Government sold out 70 per cent of its shares in the GFC in 1994 to the Malaysians.



According to him, ''shortly after independence, Dr Kwame Nkrumah created the State Film Company which later became the Ghana Film Industry Corporation (GFIC).



But successive governments have failed to follow in that dream that has affected us. We are facing challenges and we need help.’’



''The film industry which was established by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah will never die, can never die and has never died. Anyone who will say the movie industry has died is ignoring his ignorance,'' he emphasized.