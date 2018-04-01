Nana Kwaku Bonsam Names Daughter After Shatta Wale

Related Stories Renowned Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has named her newborn baby girl after controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.



According to the Kofi oo Kofi priest in an interview with SeancityGh, his love for Shatta Wale and his music influenced the decision to name his child after him.



The newborn baby girl, born on Thursday goes by the name, Yaa Bonsam Shatta which according to Nana Kwaku Bonsam will be her name for all official documents.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam and Shatta Wale are two of the most controversial personalities in Ghana who have always been making headlines in the media for controversies.