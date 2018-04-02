Arrest And Torture Ebony’s Driver – Rev. Isaac Opoku

Related Stories Founder and Overseer of In Him Is Life Church International, Rev. Isaac Opoku popularly known as Obotuo is calling for the arrest and torture of the driver of the vehicle Ebony was on board prior to her accident as he believes the truth behind the death of the dancehall diva will be uncovered through that approach.



Speaking on Kofi TV, Rev Opoku could not understand why the driver escaped 'unhurt' in such a gory accident.



“Let’s not dwell on the prophecies to let some people who acted carelessly go free. The driver should be arrested. He is a primary suspect. Even the one who was seated behind you died; not even a scar on your skin. It’s either he has spiritual backing or he opened the gate and jumped off. It is possible someone paid him to kill Ebony. Who recorded Vicky Hammah and leaked the tape? Was it not her driver?” he asked.



“If the driver is arrested and tortured, we will get the real story of Ebony’s death than the so-called prophecies,” he added.



Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, Ebony Reigns died just a week before her 21st birthday when a car in which she was travelling was involved in an accident with a bus. She was returning to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani.



Her friend, Franky Kuri and a supposed bodyguard, Francis Atsu Vondee, a Lance Corporal in the Ghana Air Force who were on board also perished.



After the incident, some prophets claimed to have prophesied that the artiste had a short life and would die in a gory accident. Audio and video clips surfaced confirming some of the prophecies.



Ebony’s manager, Ricky Nana Agyeman, confirmed that some pastors indeed prophesied about Ebony’s accident but all efforts to avert the prophecy were unsuccessful.



Rev. Opoku has however ‘rubbished’ the prophecies and further called for the arrest of the driver and the prophets as well. He believes no proper investigations can be done without their arrest and interrogation.



“Whoever claims to have prophesied Ebony’s death should be arrested and interrogated. It is high time we did that. All the prophecies are false. I’m saying so because what would they have said if Ebony were in Japan? God reveals to redeem so you even don’t need to tell the person. You can intercede. It is your job,” he said.



“Whatever Ebony had to do to survive, she did. Arrest the contractor as well and interrogate him on why the sand was left on the road. The MP or Minister of the area should also be queried,” he suggested.



The evangelist asserts that authorities and the general public should be mindful and observe traffic regulations to avoid motor accidents.



“Suzzy Williams died through accident; same as Kwame Owusu Ansah and Terry Bonchaka. We should work on how to curb this instead of prophets claiming underserved glories,” he stressed.