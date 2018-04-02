Ebony’s Dad Replies Ex-Wife On Their Reunion...

Related Stories The father of the late Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng has responded to rumours suggesting a possible reunion with his ex-wife, Madam Beatrice Oppong.



Nana Opoku Kwarteng in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV said, “We’ve separated and no longer married, but I don’t know…….. Only time will tell”.



Ebony Reigns’ mother who believes she was misquoted by the media on her answer to the question of whether she will remarry her ex-husband used the platform to rubbish those rumours–she indicated that the host of that particular interview in a cunning way pleaded with her to reunite with Nana Opoku Kwarteng.



















