E.L Celebrates Berla Mundi On Her Birthday

He “broke” his rule to celebrate Media Personality Berla Mundi, who he referred to as “special” and “Hard working, determination, audacity wrapped in Beauty.”



In a tweet posted on Sunday, April 1, he wished Mundi well, and added “Kenkey and Fish coming your way.” The meal is said to be the favourite of the GhOneTV and Starr FM host.



The two have been dogged with reports of being in a relationship.



They have consistently denied the reports claiming they are just friends. In a 2016 interview with Graphic Showbiz newspaper, the rapper referred to Mundi as “just good friends.”



“Berla is beautiful and people think we are dating, but we are just good friends.” replied E.L in response to the sort of relationship they have.



He complimented Mundi on the dress she wore for the 2016 Ghana Music Awards, saying it showed her curves.



“The dress! Chale you see the dress. On the real, the dress was amazing. It fitted her (Berla Mundi) very well too, you see the curves. The curves, we were actually taking about the curves. It’s like Aburi Mountains when you are going.” stated E.L during an interview on LIVE 91.9 FM.



He also name-dropped her on a 2015 song ‘Segbefia’ rapping: “chale me I no sh3da get chicks, I be hella choosy but ma GH one ibi Berla Mundi.”