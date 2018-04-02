My ‘OnyƐ’ Clip Doctored – Lawrence Tetteh

Related Stories Founder of World Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has said a video clip making the rounds on social media, portraying him as hurling a vulgar Ga insult at a singer during a recent public event, was doctored to make him look bad.



In the video clip, Rev. Tetteh is seen and heard uttering the derogatory word ‘OnyƐ’, to wit: your mother, at his target.



Initial reports said the vulgar insult was Rev. Tetteh’s way of expressing his indignation at the singer for assuming ownership of a song that he [Rev. Tetteh] had started at the thanksgiving service of late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns, whose burial service he had led a day earlier.



However, explaining himself to an audience at the Answer Cathedral of the Court-yard Chapel International on Friday, 31 March at an Easter programme dubbed: 'My Season of Plenty' hosted by General Overseer Apostle Paa Nii Ankrah, Rev. Tetteh said: ”Last time, I was quoted as saying ‘OnyƐ kƐ OtsƐ’; ‘OnyƐ kƐ OtsƐ’ is a language”.



“People take things out of context. I quoted 2 Kings 3:13 and 14. That God of your mother and your father”, he clarified.



2 Kings 3:13 reads: “Elisha said to the king of Israel, ‘Why do you want to involve me? Go to the prophets of your father and the prophets of your mother.’ ‘No,’ the king of Israel answered, ‘because it was the LORD who called us three kings together to deliver us into the hands of Moab.’”



In a subsequent interview with ClassFMonline.com’s Elikem Adiku on the sidelines of the service, Rev. Tetteh said the tape in circulation was doctored.



“They cut the clips, they cut those places so they make it sound like it was an insult but in the bible there were many insults in the bible, Galatians 3.1, it says: ‘Foolish Galatians’. There are so many words in the bible that are very heavy depending on the context in which you use them.”















Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.