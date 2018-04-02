Sarkodie Involved In An Accident (VIDEO)

Related Stories Reports indicate that ‘Wake Up Call‘ artiste Sarkodie was involved in an accident on his way to Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region to perform at a concert organised by Highlife legend Amakye Dede.



The incident occurred on the ‘Kumasi Agogo road’, but thankfully the ‘Wake Up Call’ rapper is fine and well and is currently in Agogo township according to sources.



The rapper also in a tweet has confirmed he is safe.



