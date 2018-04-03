Stonebwoy Absent At Zylofon's Aflao Concert?

Related Stories Stonebwoy refused to perform at the Zylofon Cash Activation concert that was held yesterday in Aflao in the Volta Region/Togo and it’s vindicated www.ghbase.com’s earlier story that Stonebwoy was not going to perform at the Aflao concert.



It’s almost like Zylofon Media as a company has lost control of Stonebwoy and are unable to get him to do anything that they want. Since their brouhaha started, the company has not been able to get Stonebwoy for an interview on their radio and tv platform, nor even make any post Zylofon related–It goes to prove that, there’s really a problem there.



Prior to the concert, Stonebwoy’s image was used in several publicity materials that were created for the concert in Aflao and that in a way gave us the hint that, Stonebwoy was going to perform at the concert, after all they claim he’s still their artiste and under contract with them but as all artistes performed last night at the concert in Aflao, Stonebwoy was never seen climbing the stage or coming anywhere close to the venue.



Interestingly, Stonebwoy didn’t make a single post to indicate that he was going to turn up for Zylofon’s concert but on the 30th March, 2018 he was in the Volta Region for a Live concert in Sogakope and he was seen on stage performing with his signed artiste Kelvyn Boy.



We don’t know if Zylofon gave him the go-ahead to perform on that stage but we feel, that was a smart way for him to perhaps dodge that clause in the contract. I mean he could say, the concert was for his artiste, who’s not under Zylofon Music, so he was only coaching and guiding him on stage but we know Kelvyn Boy has not gotten to that level, where he would attract that much audience.



We all thought since he was in the same region, he would prove our earlier report wrong and go perform but he didn’t and we don’t have an official statement from Zylofon Music explaining why he didn’t perform at their own concert.



Recall that, some weeks ago, Stonebwoy’s manager had asked organisers of the Hilla Limann hall week celebration to pull down anything that has Zylofon Cash on it, as the rumours back then were that, he was no longer under the label and didn’t want to perform with their branded items there.



We don’t know if Stonebwoy just wanted to pay back Zylofon Music for denying him an opportunity to perform at the VGMA nominees jam. Remember the company started issuing ‘threat’ letters to the public not to book any of their signed acts without their consent and at the time, Charterhouse had booked Stonebwoy directly through him and not the label and so had to eventually drop him.



Shatta Wale was there to perform and we gather he had a great performance. Several other artistes also performed on the night and we were really hoping to see Stonebwoy perform, so we could actually mark their performance but…..



So what could be the excuse or reason why Stonebwoy didn’t perform? As far as we know, he never endorsed the show, neither has he come out to apologise for not coming to perform, so it’s safe to say that, he didn’t agree on anything with Zylofon Music or perhaps he was intimidated by Stonebwoy and Kumi Guitar’s presence.



Or he had a running stomach on the day, or some blue balls, green balls just when he was about to climb the stage (I’m being sarcastic here).



Whatever is the case, Zylofon Music needs to get some balls and tell us what’s happening between them, since we’ve not seen anything to prove that, indeed they still have control over Stonebwoy and are in charge of managing him.