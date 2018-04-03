Okyeame Kwame, Sefa Kayi, Et Al Awarded At Philanthropy Forum

Related Stories The third edition of the National Philanthropy Forum and Awards have been held in Accra, with focus on promoting and sustaining the work of the third sector (NGOs, CSOs) to impact national development.



The year’s summit, which was under the theme: “The Role Of the Third Sector (NGOs, CSOs) in Attaining National Development” took place at the Accra International Conference Centre from March 28-29.



The event is organised annually to bring together NGOs, CSOs and other actors within the third sector as well as those in other sectors of the economy to engage towards improving the country’s philanthropy space.



Members of the Philanthropy and NGO community, as well as government officials and traditional leaders, attended the event.



The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba noted the importance of the ‘third sector’ (non-profits) to national development, saying it could not be overlooked.



The Minister said her ministry was prepared to collaborate with stakeholders within the nonprofit sector to address social challenges.



She called on NGOs and CSOs to channel their resources and efforts towards child protection and women empowerment to help bridge the gender gap.



Dr Naa Asie Ocansey, who gave the keynote address, stressed the need for collaboration within the sector, adding that it would help the nonprofits sustain their work and achieve greater results.



She also urged actors in the sector to be pragmatic in their operations in order to meet the exact need of the communities they serve.



The summit ended with an awards ceremony, where 11 humanitarians were honoured for their outstanding philanthropic contributions towards developing society.



The number included individual and organizational philanthropists, celebrities and traditional leaders as well as a civil society organisation.



According to Dr Ben Ocra, President of the Ghana Philanthropy Forum, the awards scheme was instituted to recognise the efforts of philanthropists and nonprofits to celebrate and encourage them.



“By these awards, we do not seek to pay them back, but to appreciate their efforts and encourage them”, he said.



Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin of Tobinco group of companies was presented with ‘Philanthropist Of Year’ award.



Musician Kwame Nsiah Appau (Okyeame Kwame) and Mr Kwame Sefa Kayi of Peace FM were given ‘Celebrity Philanthropist’ Of The Year and ‘Philanthropic Media Personality Of The Year’ awards respectively for their various humanitarian endeavours.



The Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) who doubles as Chairman of the Firstbanc Group, His Royal Majesty Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, received the ‘Royal In Philanthropy’ award.



‘Extraordinary Achievement Award 2018’ was presented to Professor Asafua and Theodosia Jackson of the Jackson and Deen Foundations in Kumasi, while Mr Francis Bichnord Komla Ansong, the Executive Director of Voice-Ghana was named ‘Community Hero of Philanthropy of the Year’.



Rev. Monsignor Alex Bobby Benson of Matthew 25 House and Mr Siapha Kamara of SEND-West-Africa were presented with ‘Noble Philanthropist’ and “Outstanding Development Practitioner of the year” awards respectively.



For his resourcefulness in bringing to an end a 31-year long conflict between the Bimobas and Konkombas and conflict resolution feats in northern Ghana, Naa Golbilla David Kansuk, the chief of Nakpanduri, was given the ‘Royal Emissary Of Peace award.



Mr Dela Ashiabor, the Deputy Director at the department of social welfare was named the “Third Sector Public Official Of The Year’ while IMANI-Ghana was recognised as the “CSO Think Tank of the Year”.