Samini, Stonebwoy And Yaa Pono Are Poor - Shatta Wale (VIDEO)

Related Stories Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has implied that his fellow dance-hall artistes Samini, Stonebwoy and seasoned rapper Yaa Pono are poor despite their claim of supremacy in the Ghanaian music industry.



Speaking to his fans during his performance at the Zylofon Cash Activation Concert in Aflao, he said that majority of Ghanaian musicians are poor and that is the main reason why Zylofon has come to solve musicians' problem for them.



"You see Zylofon, they come cure our problems for we, they say they no go come lie to Ghana artiste like some record labels," he said.



According to attractivemustapha.com, Shatta Wale also said some record labels have made the likes of Samini, Stonebwoy and Yaa Pono very poor.



Shatta Wale added that he joined Zylofon because whatever he wants Zylofon will do for him.





