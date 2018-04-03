Venus Williams And Millionaire Boyfriend Pack On The PDA (Photos)

Related Stories Venus Williams, 37, and her millionaire boyfriend Nicholas Hammond packed on the PDA in New York City on Easter Sunday. The couple were spotted holding hands and kissing as they did some post-workout shopping in the city.



Nicholas, 25, is the heir to publishing magnate Walter Annenberg’s fortune through his mother, Dana Hammond.



See photos below.









Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.