I Contemplated Suicide - Josh Laryea On Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Barely a year after being suspended from the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Gospel musician Rev. Josh Laryea has opened up on the alleged sexual misconduct that took the entire country by storm.



The Emere singer in an exclusive interview Giovanni Caleb and Berla Mundi on Starr Drive revealed he contemplated suicide at the moment especially when everyone including mentors and friends had let him down.



“I may have gone mad, I may have been dead…At a point, I thought of suicide..”



In 2017, a letter issued by The Church Council of ICGC where he worshipped stated they arrived at a decision to suspend Rev Laryea after receiving a report against the pastor.



The letter indicated that “The Presbytery has authorised the Disciplinary Committee to look into the allegations levelled against Rev. Laryea”.



It again stated:“Rev. Josh Laryea is being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect. This is to allow the Committee carry out its work uninterrupted.”



Rev. Josh Laryea after the reports quit the church and established the Charis International Church where he currently serves as the head pastor.



He is also readying for a new album produced by Nacee.



He, however, states the album will be preceded by a single followed by another on his birthday.