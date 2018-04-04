Sarkodie Breaks Silence On Accident

Related Stories April 2, 2018, ghbase.com reported that Ghana’s finest rapper Sarkodie had been involved in an accident on the Agogo road.



Sarkodie as well as Amakye Dede, veteran Highlife artiste, was on their way to perform at Agogo when the accident happened.



Regardless of the ‘accident’, Sarkodie managed to perform at Agogo yesternight and he’s spoken for the first time after the fracas.



“Last night was pure madness with the people of Agogo … Day didn’t start too well but one energy I try never to entertain is the “Negative” One ..You should too. God keep us all Safe. I Love you all



Stay blessed and go get your hussle on.Go chase that goal and make every second count. Don’t let anything hold you down from making that dream a reality”, he posted on Facebook.