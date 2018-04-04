Divine Intervention Saved Me From Smoking ‘Weed’, Stealing – Kumachacha

|
|Prophet Kumchacha
|
Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has revealed that he was once an addicted smoker.
According to him, he was addicted to Indian hemp and drinking alcohol, adding it took divine intervention to deliver him from those habits.
He told Lexis Bills on Drive Time on Joy FM Monday, “I used to smoke weed and drink a lot. But I have stopped smoking because I am a man of God who has been called to work for the Lord so I no longer smoke.”
He said it would have been disastrous and disheartening for him to continue smoking since many people, especially his church members as they saw him as a role model.
“I was a gangster. I trained many boys in that enterprise. My stealing exploits forced people to entrust their farms into my care. It is true God needs someone like me to win souls for his kingdom,” he explained.
|Source: joynews
