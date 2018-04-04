Bullet Reveals Female Musician To ‘Replace’ Ebony Reigns

Related Stories The CEO of Rufftown records, Ricky Osei Agyemang popularly known as Bullet has showcased his new female act after the demise of the late Dancehall queen, Ebony Reigns.



After the death of the ‘sponsor’ hit maker, some of her fans have wondered if there would ever be a female musician to be at par with the legacy she left behind in her short reign in the music industry.



Through series of posts, Bullet introduced a new female artiste, Wendy Shay, to his followers on Facebook.



Asked by fans if Wendy is to replace Ebony, bullet said “her name is Wendy shay, beauty with talent, versatile and different.”



The post continued: “She is not here to replace my queen, Ebony reigns as being speculated. Ebony Reigns is irreplaceable!”



Ebony, despite her short stint on earth manage to leave her footprints in the sands of time with hit songs that continue to play louder than ever even as she was no more, leaving Ghanaians dancing to her Maame Hwe hit song dedicated to the fight against domestic violence againt women; or Kupe that narrates the ordeal of a man who cant stay true to his love as the one fights to prove herself to him, or yet more, her song Sponsor, that spoke to the reality of the life some ladies today live which Ebony Reigns sang about or Aseda, a song Ebony dedicated to God in appreciation of for how he lifted her from her rags to Grace unbound, and to her death, which only He knew was coming.