Daddy Lumba Look-Alike Changes Name After Lawsuit

Related Stories Highlife musician Kwame Anokye, widely known as Daddy Lumba Junior, has changed his name following a recent suit filed by Daddy Lumba against him for impersonation.



According to the young artiste who has always taken inspiration from Daddy Lumba, he decided to change his name to save him the wrath of his ‘godfather.’



“I have now chosen Kwame Supremo. I think it also portrays my brand and since I don’t want to have issues with Daddy, I have decided to drop DL Junior for this,” he had told citinewsroom.com in an exclusive interview.



At present, his Facebook account bears the name ‘Kwame Supremo,’ indicating that he has finally dropped DL (Daddy Lumba) Junior.



On 17th January, 2018, Daddy Lumba filed a lawsuit at the Accra High Court alleging that Kwame Anokye also known as DL Junior, had claimed to be his son and even impersonated him to get gifts from people.



He further alleged that Anokye had a history of impersonating him since his appearance on a TV Africa-produced reality show, ‘Just Like You’ which was produced in 2010.



‘Just Like You’ was a reality TV show which gave artistes the platform to mimic their favourite celebrities. DL Junior, on that show imitated Daddy Lumba.



After the show, Kwame Anokye (DL Jnr.) who has similar looks as Daddy Lumba has been plying his trade as a musician.



The plaintiff stated that since the name Daddy Lumba was exclusively associated to him within the music industry and that no one goes by that name, the defendant’s imitation and misrepresentation has affected his reputation, business and goodwill and the brand as a whole.



The case is still in pending in court even though DL Junior (now Anokye Supremo) had sent a delegation of music stakeholders to plead with Daddy Lumba to withdraw the case from court.



DL Junior is known for his songs Befa Me, Efri Nea Efire and Hye Wo Ho Den, Krom Aye De, among others.