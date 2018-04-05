Joselyn Dumas Named As Brand Ambassador For Jaguar E-Pace

Related Stories Alliance Motors Ghana, the exclusive distributor of Land Rover and Jaguar in Ghana, is delighted to announce the signing of renowned Ghanaian actress, media personality and entrepreneur, Joselyn Dumas as Brand Ambassador for its new Jaguar E-PACE.



Ms. Dumas is the first E-PACE owner in Ghana and will attend a private launch event on the 14th of April 2018 for media and specially invited guests.



Joselyn Dumas has starred in over twenty movies, was shortlisted as among African Top 3 women in Entertainment and won an African Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in 2014. She was recently named co-host of Ghana’s award-winning late afternoon radio show, Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill.



“Joselyn Dumas is a strong, beautiful and talented actress that embodies our corporate identity in appearance, demeanor, values and class and her interest in luxury cars especially SUVs makes her an ideal Jaguar brand partner. The Jaguar E-PACE is an SUV engineered to be beautiful, fun, and clever; a perfect compliment to Ms. Dumas’ personality,” says Martin Madsen, General Manager of Alliance Motors Ghana.



The E-PACE is the newest member of Jaguar’s PACE family of performance SUVs that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious and practical all-wheel drive vehicle appealing to the needs of modern motorists and newcomers to the Jaguar brand. With features such as a Driver-Focused wrap-around cockpit, state?of?the-art technology Touch Pro infotainment system featuring a 10” tablet-style touchscreen and the All Wheel Drive (AWD) technology for performance across a wide range of conditions, the New E-PACE takes the rewarding Jaguar driving experience and adds everyday practicality.



“We are very excited to launch the Jaguar E-PACE in Ghana and have Joselyn Dumas join us to celebrate the vehicle that is expected to be the biggest and fastest-selling Jaguar in the company’s 95-year history,” adds Madsen.



All new Jaguar cars come with a five year Care Plan: a five-year/100 000km service plan and a five-year/150 000km warranty, as standard. Alliance Motors Ghana’s current in-house Jaguar promotion includes a 40% deposit due at signing with the difference tailored over the remaining 36 months for those who qualify.



