Tourism Ministry To Use Celebrities To Eradicate Open Defecation At Tourist Sites

Related Stories In line with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to stop open defecation at tourist sites, the sector Minister Mrs. Catherine Ablema Afeku has hinted of plans to use celebrities to educate residents at the coastal areas especially tourist sites as a way of eradicating open defecation in the country.



This came to light when the Minister stormed Cape Coast with her entourage including some musicians to embark on a campaign against open defecation revealing that some of the celebrities are committed to fighting the canker with the Ministry.



The campaign was on the back of a video documentary in which certain individuals were filmed openly defecating close to the Cape Coast castle at a time some tourists were visiting the place.



Mrs. Afeku who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Gwira Ajomoro disclosed that through the Special Initiatives Ministry, her Ministry will provide places of convenience at the various tourist sites, adding that her Ministry will prosecute anyone who will be found defecating at the beaches.



The Minister who was accompanied by the Central Regional Minister, Mr. Kwamina Duncan, the Mayor of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), Mr. Ernest Arthur, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abream(KEEA), Mr Appiah Koran and Assembly members paid a courtesy call on the chiefs of both Cape Coast and Elmina traditional areas with a call on them to help the Ministry of to fight this shameful act.



According to her, her outfit will collaborate with the Sanitation Ministry, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Local Government, Information as well as all the Regional Ministers along the coastal areas to embark on a campaign against open defecation.



Mrs. Afeku added that her Ministry will also introduce a taskforce to deal with deviants who continually use tourist sites as defecating grounds according to MyNewsGH.com’s Central Regional reporter Hajia Asana Gordon who covered the event



On his part, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Nana Kwesi Atta II expressed disgust about the contents of the video documentary circulating on social media in which some individuals were seen defecating at Cape Coast castle at the time some tourists were visiting and promised to deal with perpetrators.



Osabarima Kwesi Atta added that his Traditional Council is in the process of setting up a task force to help deal with the situation.



