My Family Wasn’t Happy With My ‘April Fool Baby’ Prank – Prince David Osei

Related Stories Actor Prince David Osei has revealed that his family wasn’t happy with an April Fool prank he pulled on April 1.



The actor posted on his Instagram page that he and his wife, Lousia Nana Ama Aseiduwaa, had welcomed a baby girl.



“Awwww Thank God! finally my spermatozoa made it..Welcome Queen,pls help me celebrate my people....Elohim be praised..Happy New Month!Christ is risen,a queen is born HAPPY APRIL FOOL,” he said in the post.



Shortly after sharing the post, several people sent congratulatory messages to the actor.



But things took a downturn when Prince, a day after sharing that post, revealed it was an April Fool prank. That revelation simply didn’t go down well with his fans who lambasted him.



Apparently, his fans were not the only people who were angered by the post. His family was, too.



Watch the video below as he talks about this in an interview with Becky on EWITHBECKS on Joy Prime.



In the interview, the actor also gives a glimpse into life on movie sets in Ghana and how a lot of work goes into the movies people watch at the cinemas, TVs and even mobile phones.



