Jesus Has Changed My Life, Am A Born Again – Justin Bieber Declares

Justin Bieber Related Stories Multiple-award winning singer, Justin Bieber has poured his heart out in an Easter Message to his fans on social media. The Canadian disclosed that Easter is not about a Bunny, but a reminder that Jesus died for their sins.



According to Bieber, he is a child of the most-high God and he loved unconditionally by the creator.



Bieber also revealed in his message that Jesus has changed his life, and has also set him free from bondage and shame. Source: ghpage